Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation
07-10-2018
.
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Robert Plant addressed the speculation of a Led Zeppelin reunion as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations this fall while attending the recent 2018 O2 Silver Clef Awards in London, UK.

On the red carpet at the July 6 event hosted by UK music charity Nordoff Robbins - where he would receive the Integro Outstanding Award alongside of host of other honorees, including Roger Waters, Stereophonics, Ellie Goulding and more - The Independent reports the rocker was asked about the chances he would perform again with guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones.

"Only in a chip shop in Camden Town! I think that's about as close as we will get to it!," said Plant. "We are very pleased and glad with our very, very short career. If you think about it, it's only 12 years. We get on okay, but, you know…"

The legendary singer has repeatedly dismissed talk of a Led Zeppelin reunion since their one-off performance at the December 10, 2007 concert at London's O2 Arena tribute concert for friend and Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun. The rare live set, which saw Jason Bonham behind the drums in place of his late father John, was released in 2012 as "Celebration Day."

When asked at the Silver Clef event if Led Zeppelin could be coerced into headlining the Glastonbury music festival next year, Plant replied: "Nobody needs coercing, you either want to do something or you don't; or you can or you can't." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


