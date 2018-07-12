|
Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online
(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a rare video for their 1967 single, "Apples And Oranges." The band's third UK release was the final song written by co-founder Syd Barrett with the group before he was replaced by longtime friend David Gilmour. Filmed in a Belgium fruit market, the clip sees bassist Roger Waters lip-synching to the non-album track, which was included in the 2016 package, "'The Early Years 1965-1972'' The set - which gives fans the opportunity to hear the evolution of the band in their groundbreaking formative era - presents 7 individual book-style packages and feature 130 tracks, including TV recordings, BBC Sessions, outtakes and demos and more than 20 unreleased songs; also featured are 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage. Each individual book-style package was released separately early in 2017, except "Bonus Continu/ation", which is exclusive to the box set. Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will perform vintage material by the legendary UK band on a fall tour of the UK and Europe. Read more and watch the video here.
