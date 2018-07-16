Soft Machine Announce First North American Tour Since 1974

The new album will be entitled "Hidden Details" and is set to hit stores in September. The group recorded the effort at Jon Hiseman's Temple Studio in Surrey, England last December.

The group has announced not one but two North American legs. The first one is set to kick off in October and the second leg will launch in January, concluding with an appearance at next year's Cruise To The Edge.

North American Tour Dates:

October 6 - Orion Studios - Baltimore, MD, USA [John Marshall on drums]

October 7 - Theater Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA, USA

October 9 - Roxy's & Duke - Dunellen, NJ, USA

October 10 - Darryl's House - Pawling, NY, USA

October 12 - The Iridium - NYC, NY, USA

October 13 - The Iridium - NYC, NY, USA

October 14 - The Iridium - NYC, NY, USA

October 16 - Mod's Club - Toronto, ON, Canada [Gary Husband on drums]

October 17 - The Tralf - Buffalo, NY, USA [Gary Husband on drums]

October 18 - Beachland Music Hall - Cleveland, OH, USA [Gary Husband on drums]

October 19 - The Irving Theater - Indianapolis, IN, USA [Gary Husband on drums]

October 21 - Progtober Festival - Reggie's - Chicago, IL, USA [Gary Husband on drums]

October 22 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI, USA [Gary Husband on drums]

January 24 - Freight & Salvage - Berkeley, CA, USA

January 25 - Flynn's - Santa Cruz, CA, USA

January 27 - Alberta Rose Theater - Portland, OR, USA

January 28 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA, USA

January 29 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA, USA

January 31 - The Baked Potato (2 shows) - Los Angeles, CA, USA

February 1 - The Baked Potato (2 shows) - Los Angeles, CA, USA

February 2 - Scottsdale Performing Arts Center - Scottsdale, AZ, USA

February 4-9 - Cruise To The Edge - Key West, FL / Cozumel, Mexico

2018 Japan & Europe Dates:

July 7 - Montreal Jazz Festival - Monument National - Ludger Duvernay - Montreal, Quebec, Canada

July 8 - Salle Jean-Paul Tardif - Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

July 28 - Billboard Live Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan (2 shows) [special guest Gary Husband, keyboards]

July 29 - Billboard Live Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan (2 shows) [special guest Gary Husband, keyboards]

July 30 - Billboard Live Osaka - Osaka, Japan (2 shows) [special guest Gary Husband, keyboards]

September 6 - Cosmopolite - Oslo, Norway

September 8 - De Boerderij - Zoetemeer, The Netherlands

September 9 - Musikbunker - Aachen, Germany

September 10 - Franzis - Wetzlar, Germany

September 12 - Muhle Hunziken - Rubigen, Switzerland

September 13 - La Casa Di Alex - Milano, Italy

September 14 - Club Il Giardino - Verona, Italy

September 16 - Porgy & Bess - Vienna, Austria

September 17 - Museum - Bratislava, Slovakia

September 18 - Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

September 19 - Kulturbanhof - Jena, Germany

November 3 - Marlow Theater - Canterbury, UK

November 6 - Sage - Gateshead, UK

November 8 - Green Hotel - Kinross, Scotland, UK

November 9 - Hebden Bridge Townhall - Hebden, UK

November 10 - The Trade's Club - Howden, UK

November 16 - Borderline - London, UK

November 17 - West End Center - Aldershot, UK

November 18 - Lews Con Club - Lewes, UK

November 20 - Epic Studios - Norwich, UK

November 22 - Trading Boundaries - Fletching, UK

November 25 - Talking Heads - Southampton, UK

December 15 - Peppel - Zeist, The Netherlands

December 16 - Harmonie - Bonn, Germany