Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour

The 25 cities tour is set to kick off on November 16 at the State Theatre in SETZER's adopted hometown of Minneapolis and conclude on December 22 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater and will feature support from Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones.

Setzer had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra."

"Christmas Rocks! Tour Dates:

11/16 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

11/17 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

11/18 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

11/20 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/21 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live

11/23 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/24 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music

11/25 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

11/27 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/28 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

11/30 Washington, DC The Anthem

12/1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

12/2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

12/5 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

12/8 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall

12/10 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

12/12 Houston, TX Jones Hall

12/13 Midland, TX Performing Arts Center

12/15 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

12/17 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

12/18 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

12/20 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts

12/21 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

12/22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater



Visit www.briansetzer.com for more information and to purchase tickets.