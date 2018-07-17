News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour
07-17-2018
.
Brian Setzer

Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has announced that he and his 19-piece Orchestra will be hitting the road later this year for the 15th anniversary "Christmas Rocks! Tour."

The 25 cities tour is set to kick off on November 16 at the State Theatre in SETZER's adopted hometown of Minneapolis and conclude on December 22 in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater and will feature support from Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones.

Setzer had this to say, "People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays. I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra."

"Christmas Rocks! Tour Dates:
11/16 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
11/17 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
11/18 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
11/20 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
11/21 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Live
11/23 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino
11/24 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music
11/25 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre
11/27 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/28 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC
11/30 Washington, DC The Anthem
12/1 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium
12/2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
12/5 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
12/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
12/8 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall
12/10 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
12/12 Houston, TX Jones Hall
12/13 Midland, TX Performing Arts Center
12/15 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
12/17 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
12/18 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
12/20 Modesto, CA Gallo Center for the Arts
12/21 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
12/22 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Visit www.briansetzer.com for more information and to purchase tickets.


