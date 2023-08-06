Brian Setzer Shares 'Black Leather Jacket'

(SRO) Brian Setzer has released "Black Leather Jacket," another new track from his forthcoming The Devil Always Collects album out September 15 via Surfdog Records digitally, on CD and vinyl. The single follows "Girl On The Billboard," which Guitar World (7/28/23) praised as "pure roadside bar sleaze in the best way-with strutting Chuck Berry-by-way-of-the-gutter riffs, and even a Route 66 namecheck. You'll want to put the pedal to the metal with this coming through your speakers."
The iconic 3-time Grammy award-winner discusses his self-written "Black Leather Jacket," saying, "'Black Leather Jacket' is the story of my black leather jacket I bought when I was 18. It followed the guy through his whole life. He wore a black leather jacket when he met his girl and then got into a crash. Til the very end he had a black leather jacket. I like the idea of it. Black leather jackets are very personal things. They're something you keep. You don't get rid of those. So one of the first ones I bought was probably down at St. Mark's Place [in NYC]...But I still have one from England from the 80's. Surprisingly it's a little small," he adds jokingly. "It must have shrunk. But I still take it out for a ride."
Setzer's guitar work is virtuosic on the new album's 11 tracks, and his vocals deliver the clever storylines of catchy songs like "The Devil Always Collects," "Girl On The Billboard," and "Rock Boys Rock." Add in non-stop freight train rhythms, and you have an album-produced by Brian Setzer and Julian Raymond and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge-that stands with Setzer's best. It's always been Brian's special talent to inject the roots of rock with a contemporary freshness that unites fans of rock, Americana, rockabilly, and punk.
Brian will support the album, his first since 2021's Gotta Have The Rumble, this fall on his U.S "ROCKABILLY RIOT" tour starting September 27th.
Brian Setzer Gets Animated For 'Girl On The Billboard'
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
Brian Setzer Streams New Song 'Smash Up On Highway One'
Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album- Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute- Greta Van Fleet- more
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Album
Motorhead Share Video of Lemmy Forever Tribute From Wacken Festival
Greta Van Fleet Tops Rock Charts With 'Starcatcher'
Robert Jon & The Wreck Celebrate Album Release With 'Ride Into The Light' Video
The String Cheese Incident Reflect On Life's Journey With 'Eventually'
Brian Setzer Shares 'Black Leather Jacket'
Amon Amarth Deliver 'Heidrun' Video and 4-Track Digital Single
Queen Rock Classic Show Tune Big Spender On The Greatest Live