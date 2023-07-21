Brian Setzer Gets Animated For 'Girl On The Billboard'

Album art

(SRO) Brian Setzer has released an animated music video for his new track "Girl On The Billboard," the first single from his forthcoming album THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS that will be out September 15 via Surfdog Records digitally, on CD and vinyl.

SETZER's guitar work is virtuosic on the new album's 11 tracks, and his vocals deliver the clever storylines of catchy songs like "The Devil Always Collects," "Girl On The Billboard," "Black Leather Jacket" and "Rock Boys Rock." Add in non-stop freight train rhythms, and you have an album-produced by BRIAN SETZER and Julian Raymond and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge-that stands with SETZER's best. It's always been BRIAN's special talent to inject the roots of rock with a contemporary freshness that unites fans of rock, Americana, rockabilly, and punk.

"Girl On The Billboard" hits fast and hard. "It's an old truckers song," says BRIAN about the song popularized in 1965 by country music singer Del Reeves. "At first I wasn't getting the sound I wanted until I picked up my Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. I mean, the sound is monstrous, dirty and twangy."

BRIAN will support the album, his first since 2021's Gotta Have The Rumble, this fall on his U.S "ROCKABILLY RIOT" tour starting September 27th.

Marking his first live shows in over four years, the "ROCKABILLY RIOT" tour will kick off September 27 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ and includes stops in Nashville, TN (at the historic Ryman Auditorium), Foxwoods Casino, Cincinnati, Chicago (Waukegan) and others before wrapping in Minneapolis (his adopted hometown). For these dates, SETZER will be joined by, in his words, an "international rockabilly band, Chris D'Rozario from Melbourne, Australia and Juan Laurios from Mexico City, Mexico." Although BRIAN has a 40-year career as a solo artist, leader of The Brian Setzer Orchestra and as a Stray Cat, he continues to play with a jaw-dropping level of vigor.



"I've had a pretty long break, and I needed it," says BRIAN. "I'm renewed and really want to play live again. I want to just get out on the road with this kick-ass little 3-piece band and start playing."



He adds, "I think fans can always expect that I'm going to play the hits. I also want to play some solo guitar and little things I've worked out by myself. I've never really gotten to do that, so it's going to be something new."



His set lists will include "some of the favorite covers I'm doing now. I haven't recorded it, but I really like playing my version of 'Georgia On My Mind.' And then with the band, I want to play a new song 'Girl On The Billboard' because it tells a fun story."



Here's the track listing for THE DEVIL ALWAYS COLLECTS:

SIDE A

1 Rock Boys Rock

2. The Devil Always Collects

3. Girl On The Billboard

4. The Living Dead

5. What'll It Be Baby Doll?

6. Black Leather Jacket

SIDE B

7. She's Got A Lotta...Soul!

8. Play That Fast Thing (One More Time)

9. A Dude'll Do (What a Dude'll Do)

10. Psycho Suzie

11. One Particular Chick

