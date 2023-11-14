Brian Setzer Announces 2024 Rockabilly Riot Tour Dates

(SRO) Following a busy and successful 2023 with his critically acclaimed The Devil Always Collects album (released this past September) and his first live shows in over four years, iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and three-time Grammy Award-winner Brian Setzer will hit the road again in 2024.

The new dates kick off February 24 in California, including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Austin and more before wrapping March 10 in Nebraska. Artist Presale: Wednesday, November 15 (10:00 AM, local time)-Thursday, November 16 (10:00 PM, local time ) Local Presale: Thursday, November 16 (10:00 AM-10:00 PM, local time) Public On Sale: Friday, November 17 (10:00 AM, local time)

BRIAN's 2024 tour will come on the heels of his 2023 "Rockabilly Riot" tour which coincided with the release of The Devil Always Collects. Setzer's guitar work on the album is virtuosic and his vocals deliver the clever storylines of catchy songs like "The Devil Always Collects," "Girl On The Billboard," and "Rock Boys Rock." Add in non-stop freight train rhythms, and you have an album-produced by Brian Setzer and Julian Raymond and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge-that stands with Setzer's best.

Sat-Feb-24 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sun-Feb-25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Tue-Feb-27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wed-Feb-28 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Fri-Mar-1 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

Sat-Mar-2 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

Sun-Mar-3 Tucson, AZ Fox Tucson Theatre

Tue-Mar-5 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre

Wed-Mar-6 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Thu-Mar-7 Dallas, TX The Majestic Theatre

Sat-Mar-9 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

Sun-Mar-10 La Vista, NE The Astro Theater

