Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more
07-17-2018
.
Pantera

BW&BK reports that Disturbed frontman David Draiman made an emotional speech before the band launched into a performance of Pantera's "Walk" in tribute to Vinnie Paul on Saturday night (July 14th) at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin. Vinnie Paul passed away on June 22nd at 54 years of age. Fan-filmed video of Draiman's speech and Disturbed's performance can be seen here

Deftones have announced that will be launching their very own music festival called Dia de los Deftones. The single day event will be taking place on Saturday, November 3 at Petco Park at the Park in San Diego, CA and in addition to the Deftones, it will also feature Future, Mike Shinoda, Rocket From The Crypt, Ho99o9, Doja Cat, Vein, and Vowws.

KISS legend Gene Simmons jam his band's classic song "War Machine" with Doro Pesch on stage at Masters Of Rock 2018 in Vizovice, Czech Republic on Sunday (July 15th). Watch some fan filmed footage of the jam here

BW&BK have posted a rare video of Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow performing "All Night Long" in the US on December 1st, 1979. The lineup features Graham Bonnett on vocals, Don Airey on keyboards, Roger Glover on bass, Cozy Powell on drums and Ritchie Blackmore on guitar. This is the Rainbow lineup that recorded just one album, Down To Earth. Watch it here

Decapitated have released a music video for the song 'Kill The Cult'. The song comes from the group's latest studio album "Anticult". Watch the video here.

Three Days Grace are returning home to Canada for the 16-date tour in support of their latest album "Outsider". Drummer Neil Sanderson had this to say, "As cool as it is to tour and experience the world, there's nothing better than going coast-to-coast for all our fans here at home. Can't wait!" See the dates here

Deicide are streaming a new track called "Excommunicated," which comes from the band's forthcoming album, Overtures of Blasphemy, due out on September 14. Listen to the new song here

Guitarist Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, Whitesnake, Dio) has released a preview of his new video series The Doug Aldrich Guitar Method, which is premiering this Thursday. Check out a preview here

Rick Wakeman has announced that he will be launching a 26 date solo tour in support of his forthcoming album "Piano Odyssey". See the dateshere


