Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour
07-17-2018
.
Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel has announced additional dates have been added to the "Tommy Emmanuel with Very Special Guest Jerry Douglas" tour this fall.

The trek will kick off November 29 at the Steifel Theatre for the Performing Arts in Salina, Kansas and run through December 19 with new stops added in Boulder, Seattle, Portland, Beverly Hills, Albuquerque and Dallas.

Emmanuel will be touring in support of his latest album "Accomplice One," which features duets with artists such as Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Amanda Shires, and others including Jerry Douglas on "Purple Haze."

Tommy Emmanuel and special guest Jerry Douglas Tour Dates:
Thu, 11/29 Steifel Theatre for Performing Arts Salina, KS
*Fri, 11/30 Mackey Auditorium Boulder, CO
Sat, 12/1 The Commonwealth Salt Lake City, UT
Sun, 12/2 Egyptian Theatre Boise, ID
Mon, 12/3 Bing Cosby Theatre Spokane, WA
*Wed, 12/5 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
*Thu, 12/6 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
*Fri, 12/7 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR
Sat, 12/8 Rogue Theatre Grants Pass, OR
Mon, 12/10 Tower Theatre Bend, OR
Wed, 12/12 Cascade Theatre Redding, CA
Thu, 12/13 Fremont Theatre San Luis Obispo, CA
*Fri, 12/14 Saban Theatre Beverly Hills, CA
Sat, 12/15 Railroad at Boulder Hall Las Vegas, NV
Sun, 12/16 Fox Theatre Tucson, AZ
*Mon, 12/17 Albuquerque Journal Theatre Albuquerque, NM
*Wed, 12/19 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX

* newly added date


