Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour

The Led Zeppelin legend has filled out the run with gigs in Kansas City, MO, Santa Fe, NM, Tucson, AZ, Tulsa, OK, and three shows in Texas that wrap up with a taping of a future Austin City Limits broadcast on PBS.

News of the fall headline concerts comes on the heels of the completion of a series of North American dates by Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters last month; the group are launching a two-week trek across Europe that starts this week. Read more including the dates here.