Robert Plant Adds New Leg To U.S. Carry Fire Tour
(hennemusic) Robert Plant is extending his US tour in support of "Carry Fire" with a series of newly-added concert dates this fall in addition to a previously-announced series of festival appearances in September - including St. Louis' LouFest, the Telluride Blues & Brews, Kaaboo in Del Mar, California and Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond - The Led Zeppelin legend has filled out the run with gigs in Kansas City, MO, Santa Fe, NM, Tucson, AZ, Tulsa, OK, and three shows in Texas that wrap up with a taping of a future Austin City Limits broadcast on PBS. News of the fall headline concerts comes on the heels of the completion of a series of North American dates by Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters last month; the group are launching a two-week trek across Europe that starts this week. Read more including the dates here.
