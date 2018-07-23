News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover
07-23-2018
.
Billy Gibbons

(hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons is streaming a lyric video for his cover of the Muddy Waters classic, "Rollin' And Tumblin'", as the lead single to his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."

Due September 21, the project marks the Texas blues man's second solo effort, following the Afro-Cuban-inspired 2015 set, "Perfectamundo." "We successfully made our way through those uncharted waters with the Cubano flavor of Perfectamundo and completed the journey," explains Gibbons. "The shift back to the blues is a natural. It's something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form."

"The Big Bad Blues" features a mix of Gibbon's originals and classic blues covers, including tunes written and recorded by Bo Diddley, Gilly Stillwater and Jerome Green … a few of the blues players who inspired the ZZ Top guitarist "right from the beginning-and it's never let up.

"I suspect Jimmy Reed did me in early on. The inventiveness of that high and lonesome sound remains solid and stridently strong to this day. We could go on to mention the lineup of usual suspects, Howlin' Wolf, Muddy, all three Kings [B.B., Albert and Freddie]. The lengthy list of champions are forever carved in stone."

"There's something very primordial within the art form," he adds. "Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks!" Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


