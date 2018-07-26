Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

(hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming "Driving Rain" as the lead single and first preview to the September 21 release of their new album, "Living The Dream."



"This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World On Fire tour," explains Slash. "It's a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it."



"The riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith," adds Kennedy. "It's got a certain funk to it that's compelling. Lyrically, it's a story about somebody who works on the road - it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home. She's miserable and falls back into bad old habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day."



In addition to the single, Slash has also revealed the track list and cover art - by renowned visual artist Ron English - for "Living The Dream", which he and the group worked on with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus).



The band will launch the record with a month-long fall tour of North America that will begin at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on September 13; following Slash's late fall series of concert dates with Guns N' Roses, the guitarist will return to the road in 2019 for more solo shows. Listen to the new song here.