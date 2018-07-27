Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

The group have recruited Prong and Winds of Plague drummer Art Cruz to fill in for Adler. The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to inform you that Chris Adler will not be performing on our upcoming North American tour with Slayer.

"In his absence, we would like to welcome Art Cruz, who will be filling in at the recommendation of Chris. We expect to see Chris returning in the very near future. We will see you all on the road soon."