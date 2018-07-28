Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour 07-28-2018

. Unleash The Archers have announced that they will launching a North America tour in support of their 2017 album "Apex" and the trek will feature Striker as direct support and Helion Prime as the opener. The band has revealed the initial dates for the tour which kicks off September 9th in Seattle, WA and runs through October 14th in Vancouver, BC. More dates are expected to be added soon.



Frontwoman Brittney Slayes had this to say, "We are so excited to finally tour in support of Apex through North America! We have tons of fans here that have supported us from the beginning, and some that have only recently discovered us, and we can't wait to play for them all. "We have been so humbled and amazed by how well this record has been received by our fans, and now we finally get to share it with them live; it's really just the greatest feeling in the world! To top it off we're hitting the road with two bands that are very close friends, Striker and Helion Prime, so it's going to be a wild one for sure!" Unleash The Archers Tour Dates:

9/9: Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9/11: Orangevale, CA - Boardwalk

9/12: San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9/13: Costa Mesa, CA - The Tiki Bar

9/14: Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

9/16: Dallas, TX - Trees

9/18: Austin, TX - Dirty Dog Bar

9/19: Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9/24: Greeneville, SC - Radio Room

9/26: Baltimore, MD - Sparta Inn

9/27: Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

9/28: Rochester, NY - Montage Hall

9/29: Ottawa, ON - Mavericks*

9/30: Quebec City, QC - La Source*

10/1: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10/5: Chicago, IL - Reggies

10/7: Denver, CO - Larimer

10/9: Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

10/10: Winnipeg, MB - Windsor Hotel*

10/12: Calgary, AB - Dickens*

10/13: Edmonton, AB - Starlite*

10/14: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw*



*No Helion Prime

