Powerwolf And Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour

Powerwolf have announced their very first full North American tour which will take place this summer and will feature support from their label mates Unleash The Archers.

The tour will launch in Los Angeles, CA at The Hollywood Palladium on August 29 and visit a slew of major North American cities, coming to an end in Laval, QC at Place Bell on September 15.

"Last year, our debut in America and Canada left us spellbound, facing sold-out venues and an incredible crowd," said the band. "The energy was unreal, and we didn't want to miss it again. It's going to be sheer madness! This tour marks the official live debut of songs from our upcoming album - don't miss the excitement!"

Powerwolf 2024 North American Tour w/ Unleash The Archers:

8/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

8/31 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

9/03 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

9/04 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

9/05 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

9/07 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

9/08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/09 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

9/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

9/13 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

9/14 - New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

9/15 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

