Unleash The Archers Announce Virtual Album Release Show

Unleash The Archers have announced that they will be playing a special virtual release show for their brand new album "Abyss", which is set to hit stores on August 21st.

The special release show will be broadcast from the Vancouver venue The Rickshaw Theatre on August 22nd at 12pm PDT/3pm EDT/9pm CEST with tickets available for $10.

Frontwoman Brittney Slayes had this to say, "We are so excited to hit the stage again! Even though we will just have to imagine all of our fans' smiling faces are behind the cameras, we know we are going to have a blast playing these new songs for everyone.

"It is also a great chance to support one of our favourite local venues that has been hit really hard by the global pandemic. The Rickshaw is a huge part of the metal community in Vancouver so we are happy to have a chance to give back to them.

"We absolutely can't wait to rock out and let the music take us far away from all the darkness in the world right now, and really hope everyone can join us and take a little break from the madness for a while!" Get tickets here.





