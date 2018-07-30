Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming audio of his 1971 classic, "Ballad Of Dwight Fry", as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."



The tune from Cooper's 1981 album, "Killer", serves as a tribute to American actor Dwight Frye, who famously appeared in several horror film classics, including 1931's "Dracula" and "Frankenstein."



"A Paranormal Evening" sees Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.



The project will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally. Cooper is also streaming a brief live video clip of "Ballad Of Dwight Fry" from the Paris concert. Check out the audio and the video here.