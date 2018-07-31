News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP
07-31-2018
Patrick Droney

(EBM) On the heels of Patrick Droney releasing his debut song "Stand and Deliver," the indie artist has released the follow up track "Always Been the End of the World," and announce the release of his self-titled EP set for this Friday, August 3.

"As Springsteen put it, 'there's something transformational about a last ditch do-or-die effort. It brings out honesty, sincerity and humility combining it with a willingness to risk it all,'" Droney says of the optimistic track about the end of the world. "There's great comfort to be found in the fact that every generation has had their own version of the end of times yet carried on."

The just released song was written by Droney, Melissa Peirce and Ben West, and produced by Droney, West and Ian Fitchuk. With tribal drums and buoyant chants, "Always Been the End of the World" questions if bad times are in fact opportunities to shine your light in the dark: "It's always been the case / There's always been a flood/ Always gonna say it's the worst it ever was / I'll give you my best / Honey that's what you deserve / Let's forget the rest / Cause it's always been the end of the world."

"What started as a text of comfort to a friend led to this song of perseverance. I believe when times feel like they are at their worst, they invite us to challenge them with our best," shares the singer/songwriter.

Produced by Droney and Fitchuck,* the five-song collection about love, loss and everything in between serves as a powerful introduction to the wise-beyond-his-years, pop-soul artist. Droney also co-wrote all the songs featured on the EP.

Patrick Droney EP Track List
"Stand and Deliver" (Patrick Droney/Kevin Griffin)
"Brooklyn" (Patrick Droney/Gordie Sampson)
"Ruined" (Patrick Droney/Sarah Buxton/Ian Fitchuck)
"Always Been the End of the World" (Patrick Droney/Melissa Peirce/Ben West)
"High Hope" (Patrick Droney/Aron Wright)

*Track 4 - Additional Production by Ben West

EBM submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


