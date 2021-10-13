Patrick Droney Announces State Of The Heart Tour

Patrick Droney has announced that he will be hitting the road early next year for his State Of The Heart Tour, which is set to visit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

He will be kicking the tour off on February 11th at the Kessler in Dallas, TX and will wrap up the trek on April 1st at the Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver, BC.

According to the announcement, "The Spotify pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 13 at 10AM local, followed be general on sale on Friday, October 15 at 10AM local."

State Of The Heart Tour Dates:

2/11/22 - The Kessler - Dallas, TX2/12/22 - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX2/14/22 - Antone's - Austin, TX2/16/22 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO2/17/22 - Fine Line Music Café - Minneapolis, MN2/19/22 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO2/20/22 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL2/21/22 - HI-FI - Indianapolis, IN2/23/22 - Union Stage - Washington, DC2/24 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY2/26/22 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON2/27/22 - Café Campus - Montreal, QC3/1/22 - The Sinclair - Boston, MA3/3/22 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh - PA3/5/22 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC3/6/22 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA3/7/22 - The Saturn - Birmingham, AL3/16/22 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO3/17/22 - State Room - Salt Lake City, UT3/19/22 - The Space - Las Vegas, NV3/20/22 - Belly Up - Solana Beach, CA3/22/22 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA3/24/22 - SOhO - Santa Barbara - CA3/29/22 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR3/30/22 - Neumos - Seattle, WA4/1/22 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

