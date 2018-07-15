Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album

The 25 track album was captured during the band's show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London from this past January. It is scheduled to hit stores on November 9th and a trailer can be streamed here.

The group had this to say, "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the January 19 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.

"The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before.": - here.