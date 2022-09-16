Lacuna Coil Premiere Swamped XX Video

(Trendsetter) Lacuna Coil have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Swamped XX". This song follows the previously launched track "Tight Rope XX".
Both tracks come from the upcoming re-issue version "Comalies XX", to be released on October 14th, 2022, through Century Media Records, available as Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook, 2CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold 2LP+2CD & LP-Booklet and digital album, featuring the original and new version of the 13 tracks.
"Comalies XX" is an entire deconstructed and remade re-recording of Lacuna Coil's third full-length album "Comalies" from 2002. True to the maxim 'Never change a winning team' the band decided to release the opener of the album - like its original predecessor "Swamped" back in 2002 - as a single again. Same energy and drama as 20 years ago but dressed for 2022 and ready to convince fans from day one and newly won listeners alike. Watch the video below:
Lacuna Coil Announce New Album With Tight Rope XX Video
Lacuna Coil Share Live 'Veneficium' Video
Lacuna Coil Rock 'Apocalypse' In New Video
Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed
Living Colour Joined by Steve Vai for 'Cult of Personality (Rock in Rio 2022 Remix)'
Lacuna Coil Premiere Swamped XX Video
Singled Out: Lions and Ghosts' Girl I Luv You
Nickelback Release San Quentin Video
Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries