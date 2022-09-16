.

Lacuna Coil Premiere Swamped XX Video

09-16-2022

Comalies XX album art

(Trendsetter) Lacuna Coil have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Swamped XX". This song follows the previously launched track "Tight Rope XX".

Both tracks come from the upcoming re-issue version "Comalies XX", to be released on October 14th, 2022, through Century Media Records, available as Ltd. Deluxe 2CD Artbook, 2CD Jewelcase, Ltd. Gatefold 2LP+2CD & LP-Booklet and digital album, featuring the original and new version of the 13 tracks.

"Comalies XX" is an entire deconstructed and remade re-recording of Lacuna Coil's third full-length album "Comalies" from 2002. True to the maxim 'Never change a winning team' the band decided to release the opener of the album - like its original predecessor "Swamped" back in 2002 - as a single again. Same energy and drama as 20 years ago but dressed for 2022 and ready to convince fans from day one and newly won listeners alike. Watch the video below:

