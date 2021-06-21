Lacuna Coil Share Live 'Veneficium' Video

Lacuna Coil have released a performance video for their song
"Veneficium", which comes from their forthcoming "Live From The Apocalypse" album, which will be hitting stores this Friday, June 25th.
Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had the following to say about the song performed in the clip, "Veneficium is the painful and fierce scream that rises from the darkness.
"Another day has born and has new hope in it, the poison inside has been defeated and a new refreshed and healed life can start again". Watch the video below:
