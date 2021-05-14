.

Lacuna Coil Rock 'Apocalypse' In New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2021

Lacuna Coil have released a live video for their track "Apocalypse". The clip comes from the from the bonus DVD to their forthcoming live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", is to be released on June 25th.

The studio version of "Apocalypse".comes from the band's latest album "Black Anima" and Cristina Scabbia had this to say about the track, “Looking at the sand gliding down through the hourglass... ‘Apocalypse’ is factual and actual in today’s pandemic, though, we couldn’t foresee this when we wrote it: the separation, the solitude, the confusion, the resilience. We keep on fighting for our will to survive."

Andrea Ferro added, "Apocalypse is usually a huge concept involving destruction or damage and the way the world ends. In our vision, there’s no big apocalypse just endless little ones. Ignorance, complacency, selfishness alone can bring apocalypse." Watch the video below:


