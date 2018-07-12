Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album

The 25 track album was captured during the band's show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London from this past January. It is scheduled to hit stores on November 9th and a trailer can be streamed here.

The group had this to say, "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the January 19 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.

"The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before.

"This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge thank you to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last 20 years.

"Now, with the release of The 119 Show: Live In London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren't able to party with us in January."

Tracklist:

1. A Current Obsession

2. 1.19

3. My Wings

4. End Of Time

5. Blood, Tears, Dust

6. Swamped

7. The Army Inside

8. Veins Of Glass

9. One Cold Day

10. The House Of Shame

11. When A Dead Man Walks

12. Tight Rope

13. Soul Into Hades

14. Hyperfast

15. I Like It

16. Heaven's A Lie

17. Senzafine

18. Closer

19. Comalies

20. Our Truth

21. Falling

22. Wide Awake

23. I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)

24. Enjoy The Silence

25. Nothing Stands In Our Way