Lacuna Coil Releasing Special Show As New Live Album
07-12-2018
Lacuna Coil will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this year by releasing a brand new career spanning live album that will be entitled "The 119 Show: Live In London."

The 25 track album was captured during the band's show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London from this past January. It is scheduled to hit stores on November 9th and a trailer can be streamed here.

The group had this to say, "What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the January 19 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.

"The work involved, the pre-performance tension, the intensity on stage, the energy between us and the audience - all of this was beyond anything we've ever done before.

"This event was not just a show, it was a birthday party, an anniversary celebration and most importantly a huge thank you to everyone who travelled side by side with us for the last 20 years.

"Now, with the release of The 119 Show: Live In London, we can also share the magic with those fans who weren't able to party with us in January."

Tracklist:
1. A Current Obsession
2. 1.19
3. My Wings
4. End Of Time
5. Blood, Tears, Dust
6. Swamped
7. The Army Inside
8. Veins Of Glass
9. One Cold Day
10. The House Of Shame
11. When A Dead Man Walks
12. Tight Rope
13. Soul Into Hades
14. Hyperfast
15. I Like It
16. Heaven's A Lie
17. Senzafine
18. Closer
19. Comalies
20. Our Truth
21. Falling
22. Wide Awake
23. I Forgive (But I Won't Forget Your Name)
24. Enjoy The Silence
25. Nothing Stands In Our Way


