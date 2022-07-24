.

Lacuna Coil Announce New Album With Tight Rope XX Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-24-2022

Lacuna Coil Album cover art
Lacuna Coil have released a Trilathera directed music video for their new single, "Tight Rope XX", to celebrate the announcement of their new album, "Comalies XX," being released on October 14th.

The band had this to say about the upcoming album and new single, "Welcome to 'Comalies XX', a brand-new record. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Comalies', we felt this special album deserved more than a remastering.

"We didn't just give it a new dress, we built a new skeleton and gave it new skin and a new life. 'Comalies XX' is alive and walks alone, this is not a remake or a reboot, it's 'Comalies' on steroids!

"'Tight Rope XX' and its video are just a taste of what's coming, and we couldn't be more proud." Watch the video below:

