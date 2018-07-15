News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour (Week in Review)

.
Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour was a top story on Thursday: Twenty One Pilots not only released two new songs digitally this week from their forthcoming album, the duo also revealed plans to launch a North American tour this fall.

The two new songs are called "Jumpsuit" & "Nico And The Niners" and can be streamed here. The come from their forthcoming album "Trench", which is set to be released on October 5th.

They will be launching a world tour in support of the new album. The North American leg of The Bandito Tour is scheduled to get underway on October 16th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. See the dates - here.

More Twenty One Pilots News

