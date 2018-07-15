Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour

The two new songs are called "Jumpsuit" & "Nico And The Niners" and can be streamed here. The come from their forthcoming album "Trench", which is set to be released on October 5th.

They will be launching a world tour in support of the new album. The North American leg of The Bandito Tour is scheduled to get underway on October 16th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. See the dates - here.