It's kind of interesting that I pick this song "Through". Why? Because it seems to be a progression and continuation from Hardline's Double Eclipse from 1992. It started with "Life's a bitch" on the Double Eclipse album and after 25 years "Through" is the sum of all that bitching! Hahahahaha

As musicians, we are more like painters. We see a blank canvas and paint the f***ing thing. Sometimes it's a Picasso and sometimes it looks like a second-grader made it. Haha…but it's art! So, "Through" is a song that allowed us to take a breath, reflect, and remember that we STILL EXIST. And in this world and business to "still exist" is quite a chore! "Through" is a reminder to ourselves that we made it…….through…. We made stupid mistakes in our lives, we made some bad music, bad decisions, bad this and that…..but we made it "Through". As a musician, its really important to share your life with those who listen. So, this song lets the fans into our world a little more intimately without getting naked. Haha I hope everyone enjoys my favorite song on the album THROUGH" !

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!