Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through was a top story on Friday: Johnny Gioeli and Deen Castronovo released their debut album "Set The World On Fire" today and to celebrate we asked Johnny to tell us about the song "Through". Here is the story: It's kind of interesting that I pick this song "Through". Why? Because it seems to be a progression and continuation from Hardline's Double Eclipse from 1992. It started with "Life's a bitch" on the Double Eclipse album and after 25 years "Through" is the sum of all that bitching! Hahahahaha Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
