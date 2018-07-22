|
Lost In Separation Release 'Wasted Youth' Video (Week in Review)
.
Lost In Separation Release 'Wasted Youth' Video was a top story on Wednesday: Lost In Separation have released a brand new music video for their song "Wasted Youth". The track comes from the reissue of their "Sister Moon" album that features three new tracks. Frontman Garrett Parsa had the following to say about the album's reelease, "We're super excited to finally be bringing you guys the re-release of Sister Moon! "We feel that these new tracks really pushed our creativity, and show how we've started to evolve as artists. We hope everyone enjoys Sister Moon as much as we do!" Watch the video - here.
Frontman Garrett Parsa had the following to say about the album's reelease, "We're super excited to finally be bringing you guys the re-release of Sister Moon!
"We feel that these new tracks really pushed our creativity, and show how we've started to evolve as artists. We hope everyone enjoys Sister Moon as much as we do!" Watch the video - here.