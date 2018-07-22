The Body Politic Release 'Parasoul' Video (Week in Review)

. The Body Politic Release 'Parasoul' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (HR) The Body Politic have released a new music video for their single, "Parasoul". The song comes from group's contr:addiction EP, which was released last year. Spencer Bowman had this to say about the track and video, "'Parasoul' is a song about pain. Our director Mike perfectly captured the bitterness, sadness, and anger in the song with his treatment of the video. Our latest album explores the world of addiction, and how substance abuse only temporarily masks pain."

"A parallel can be drawn to the video for 'Parasoul' as it illustrates how vengeance is unsatisfying, and only masks the damage that motivates it. If revenge is used as the antidote, the pain remains." Watch it - here. HR submitted this story.

