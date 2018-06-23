News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Foreigner

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Foreigner and Whitesnake launched the Juke Box Heroes tour of North America at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, ME on June 15th and videos from the show have been posted online.

Following an opening set of Led Zeppelin classics by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Whitesnake delivered a 10-song performance that leaned heavily on their self-titled 1987 album - from the opening tune, "Bad Boys", to show-closer "Still Of The Night" - while also featuring tracks from 1982's "Saints & Sinners' and 1984's "Slide It In."

Foreigner kicked off their 12-song set with "Long, Long Way From Home" - one of four tracks from the group's 1977 self-titled debut - while strictly sticking to material from their first five albums, up to 1984's "Agent Provocateur."

The band was joined during the encores by the Gardiner Area High School Choir for the 1984 smash, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

The 29-city summer concert series will wrap up in Irvine, CA on August 1. Watch videos from the opening night - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

