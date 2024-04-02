Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg

Foreigner have added a new fall let to their farewell tour that will feature special guests Loverboy and Lita Ford on select dates. Vanessa Menkes Communications sent over the following details:

After one last show with Styx and John Waite in Memphis on September 20, the tour is set to continue on September 23, 2024, at West Virginia's Charleston Civic Center.

Leader and founder of Foreigner, Mick Jones said, "Many years ago, I wrote a song called 'Feels Like The First Time'and today we are launching the next leg of our last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour started last summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

Says Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen, "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost twenty years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalog of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we're going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I'm sure there may be occasions when we'll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!"

"I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982. We played to massive stadiums - New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly - and we're back together again, 41 years later. It's going to be the Tour of Fall '24!" said Paul Dean of Loverboy.

"It's not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands...and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a tour?..... it's going to be amazing.... I can't wait." Said Mike Reno of Loverboy.

Says Lita Ford, "As a young guitarist in The Runaways days, who could forget how Foreigner ruled the airwaves, you just couldn't hear them enough. Such badass songs that really hit home with everyone! I will be getting my inspiration from Foreigner to set the mood and the energy for each show. Great rock n roll NEVER dies!".

Mon Sept 23rd Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center: Special guest Loverboy

Wed Sept 25th Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena: Special guest Loverboy

Fri Sept 27th Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena: Special guest Lita Ford

Sat Sept 28th Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center: Special guest Lita Ford

Tues Oct 1st Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center: Special guest Loverboy

Weds Oct 2nd Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater: Special guest Loverboy

Fri Oct 4th Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater: Special guest Loverboy

Sat Oct 5th Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater: Special guest Loverboy

Tues Oct 8th Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Event Center: Special guest Loverboy

Weds Oct 9th Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center: Special guest Loverboy

