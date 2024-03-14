Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm To Retire From Performing

Legendary original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm revealed in a new interview that he will be releasing a new album this year, but he also shared that this will be the final year for him to perform live.

Gramm sat down with Lee Richey to discuss his future plans and said that he will releasing a new record this year. He said of the album, "It's song ideas and bits and pieces from my recording of my first album, second album and Shadow King. Now, what I mean is when you put an album out and you have 10 songs, you might record 13 and pick the best 10.

"So, then you've got three songs that you don't know what to do with. And the years go by. Or maybe they're not complete songs. Maybe you have 10 songs on your album and there's a couple songs that you started and once the album was released, you just forgot about them.

"So, when I was looking to put out a new album, I had freshly written songs too, but I just started going through the tapes in my tape closet and listening to these things that were 25, 30 years old, and the ideas were awesome. So I started them that long ago and I finished them about two years ago."

2024 will also mark Gramm's final year of performing live. He explained his reasons for retiring with, "I've been doing it, Jeez , for almost 50 years, and I would like to turn my attention to my family and my muscle cars and just enjoy myself knowing that when I lay down at night, it'll be in my own bed.

"This is gonna be it. I've been putting it off and putting it off. And I still enjoy performing, but when you've been doing it for as long as I have, the travel is the worst. It really takes its toll. And that's a sign that you're getting old."

Related Stories

Foreigner Icon Lou Gramm Has Mixed Feelings About Rock Hall Nomination

Bret Michaels Recruits Don Felder, Lou Gramm, Chris Janson For Parti-Gras 2.0 Music Festival Tour

News > Lou Gramm