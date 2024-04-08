Why Lou Gramm Quit Foreigner

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm discussed the reasons why he decided to leave the group back in the 1990 during a new interview with VRP Rocks.

He was asked about what influenced his to quit the band. He explained, "It was a couple of things. It was mostly because I didn't like the direction at the band had been going for the last couple albums.

"Mick seemed to be incredibly enamored with all the new keyboards that had been coming out. He went out and bought all the modern new keyboards and would stay up nights playing with the sounds, thereby the songs he wrote were keyboard songs.

"I told him face-to-face, 'We're gonna lose our rock audience.' A lot of our keyboard songs were ballads; after we had a hit with 'Waiting For A Girl Like You', next albim was "I Wanna Know What Love Is'.

"Those albums were laced with ballads and mid-tempo songs that could pass for ballads. I started to dislike being involved in the band." Watch the full interview below:

Related Stories

Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm To Retire From Performing

Paul McCartney Says 'WTF' To Foreigner Not Being In Rock Hall

Foreigner's Mick Jones Has Parkinson's Disease

News > Foreigner