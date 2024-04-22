Mick Jones Trilled Foreigner Will Be Inducted Into Rock Hall

Foreigner cofounder Mick Jones has shared his reaction to the news that after 22 years of eligibility, the legendary band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, OH.
Vanessa Menkes Communications sent over the following: No doubt the appeals from rock & roll royalty including Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Slash, together with Jack Black and Mark Ronson helped move the voting membership and fan voters to elevate Foreigner to this high honor.
Mick Jones said, "I was thrilled to learn of Foreigner's nomination, and this confirmation of our coming membership in the home of my peers is a priceless highlight of my career. October 19th will be an emotional day for me, Lou, Al, Dennis, and Rick, and a very special moment for the families of Ian and Ed. The leadership of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman, John Sykes, and Nominating Committee Chairman, Rick Krim, has brought a new era of inclusivity and relevance that reflects all that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be, and we are proud to become a part of it. Long may it continue."
Says Foreigner manager and former Atlantic Records Executive Vice President, Phil Carson, "Few bands are more deserving of this honor than FOREIGNER. With more Top Ten hits than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, this accolade is more than timely. FOREIGNER continues to play sold-out shows all over the world, bringing the legacy of great songs and performances to audiences old and new. FOREIGNER will shortly announce a pause in our Farewell Tour in order to play some additional shows as a thank you for the hundreds of thousands of fan votes. Original members, who will soon be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, often appear with the band and that's always a welcome experience."
The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC's New Year's Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults18-49.
Check out FOREIGNER this year at any of the following stops:
Fri May 3rd Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre
Sat May 4th Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre
Mon May 6th Dawson Creek, BC Ovintiv Events Centre
Wed May 8th Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Fri May 10th Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sat May 11th Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Mon May 13th Moose Jaw, SK Moose Jaw Events Centre
Tue May 14th Brandon, MB Westoba Place Arena
Thu May 16th Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Tue June 11th Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Wed June 12th Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Fri June 14th Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sat June 15th Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue June 18th St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed June 19th Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Fri June 21st Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat June 22nd Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue June 25th Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wed June 26th Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Fri June 28th Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Sat June 29th Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Sun June 30th Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Fri July 12th Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Sat July 13th Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Mon July 15th Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
Wed July 17th Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Fri July 19th West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat July 20th Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue July 23rd Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed July 24th Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Fri July 26th Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sun July 28th Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue July 30th Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wed July 31st Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Fri Aug 2nd Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sat Aug 3rd Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun Aug 4th Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Thu Aug 8th Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair
Fri Aug 9th Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair
Sat Aug 10th West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair
Fri Aug 16th Orange Beach, AL Wharf Amphitheater
Sat Aug 17th Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
Tue Aug 20th Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp at VB
Wed Aug 21st Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Aug 23rd Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sat Aug 24th Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 26th Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Wed Aug 28th Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Fri Aug 30th Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair
Sat Aug 31st Salem, OR Oregon State Fair
Mon Sep 23rd Charleston, WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
Wed Sep 25th Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena
Fri Sep 27th Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena
Sat Sep 28th Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Tue Oct 1st Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
Fri Oct 4th Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater
Sat Oct 5th Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
Tue Oct 8th Rio Rancho, NM Rio Rancho Event Center
Wed Oct 9th Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center
Fri Oct 11th Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall
Sat Oct 12th Durant, OK Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre
Tue Oct 15th Missoula, MT Adams Event Center
Wed Oct 16th Kennewick, WA Toyota Center
Fri Oct 25th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Sat Oct 26th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Wed Oct 30th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Fri Nov 1st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Sat Nov 2nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Wed Nov 6th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Fri Nov 8th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Sat Nov 9th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian
Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024
Foreigner Tap Loverboy and Lita Ford For New Farewell Tour Leg
Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm To Retire From Performing
Ozzy Osbourne and Foreigner Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2024- Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour- more
Gene Simmons To Play First Post KISS Show This Week- Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'- more
HARDY Announce His First Stadium Concert- Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr Lead Born & Raised Festival Lineup- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Rock Hall Induction News
Mick Jones Trilled Foreigner Will Be Inducted Into Rock Hall
Peter Frampton Never Expected To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall
Mother Mother Announce U.S. Headline Tour
KK's Priest Announce Their First European Headline Tour
Loveless Deliver 'I Love It When I Rains' Video and Announce North American Tour