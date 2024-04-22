Mick Jones Trilled Foreigner Will Be Inducted Into Rock Hall

Foreigner cofounder Mick Jones has shared his reaction to the news that after 22 years of eligibility, the legendary band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 39th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, OH.

Vanessa Menkes Communications sent over the following: No doubt the appeals from rock & roll royalty including Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Slash, together with Jack Black and Mark Ronson helped move the voting membership and fan voters to elevate Foreigner to this high honor.

Mick Jones said, "I was thrilled to learn of Foreigner's nomination, and this confirmation of our coming membership in the home of my peers is a priceless highlight of my career. October 19th will be an emotional day for me, Lou, Al, Dennis, and Rick, and a very special moment for the families of Ian and Ed. The leadership of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman, John Sykes, and Nominating Committee Chairman, Rick Krim, has brought a new era of inclusivity and relevance that reflects all that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be, and we are proud to become a part of it. Long may it continue."

Says Foreigner manager and former Atlantic Records Executive Vice President, Phil Carson, "Few bands are more deserving of this honor than FOREIGNER. With more Top Ten hits than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, this accolade is more than timely. FOREIGNER continues to play sold-out shows all over the world, bringing the legacy of great songs and performances to audiences old and new. FOREIGNER will shortly announce a pause in our Farewell Tour in order to play some additional shows as a thank you for the hundreds of thousands of fan votes. Original members, who will soon be Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, often appear with the band and that's always a welcome experience."

The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day. The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever; the special on ABC reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC's New Year's Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults18-49.

Check out FOREIGNER this year at any of the following stops:

Fri May 3rd Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre

Sat May 4th Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre

Mon May 6th Dawson Creek, BC Ovintiv Events Centre

Wed May 8th Calgary, AB Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Fri May 10th Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sat May 11th Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Mon May 13th Moose Jaw, SK Moose Jaw Events Centre

Tue May 14th Brandon, MB Westoba Place Arena

Thu May 16th Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Tue June 11th Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Wed June 12th Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri June 14th Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sat June 15th Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue June 18th St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed June 19th Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Fri June 21st Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat June 22nd Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue June 25th Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wed June 26th Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Fri June 28th Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sat June 29th Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun June 30th Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri July 12th Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sat July 13th Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon July 15th Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Wed July 17th Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri July 19th West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat July 20th Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 23rd Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed July 24th Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri July 26th Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun July 28th Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tue July 30th Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed July 31st Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Aug 2nd Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat Aug 3rd Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Aug 4th Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Thu Aug 8th Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

Fri Aug 9th Des Moines, IA Iowa State Fair

Sat Aug 10th West Allis, WI Wisconsin State Fair

Fri Aug 16th Orange Beach, AL Wharf Amphitheater

Sat Aug 17th Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

Tue Aug 20th Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amp at VB

Wed Aug 21st Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 23rd Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 24th Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 26th Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Wed Aug 28th Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Fri Aug 30th Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair

Sat Aug 31st Salem, OR Oregon State Fair

Mon Sep 23rd Charleston, WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Wed Sep 25th Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 27th Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena

Sat Sep 28th Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Tue Oct 1st Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

Fri Oct 4th Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheater

Sat Oct 5th Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Tue Oct 8th Rio Rancho, NM Rio Rancho Event Center

Wed Oct 9th Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center

Fri Oct 11th Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall

Sat Oct 12th Durant, OK Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre

Tue Oct 15th Missoula, MT Adams Event Center

Wed Oct 16th Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

Fri Oct 25th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Sat Oct 26th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Wed Oct 30th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Fri Nov 1st Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Sat Nov 2nd Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Wed Nov 6th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Fri Nov 8th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

Sat Nov 9th Las Vegas, NV The Venetian

