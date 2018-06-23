The Pineapple Thief Stream New Song 'Far Below'

The studio effort marks the band's first record to feature Porcupine Tree/current King Crimson drummer Gavin Harrison as a full fledged member of the group. Frontman Bruce Soord had this to say:

"Far Below began life as a bit of a jam session between myself and Gavin. [He] had this distinctive 6/8 rhythm going and it didn't take long for me to find the melodies. And so, a song was born. Is it my favorite track from the album? Impossible to judge as the album covers so much ground. But it does showcase what the four of us want The Pineapple Thief to be about and I for one can't wait to play this one live." Check out the song - here.