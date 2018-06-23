News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms (Week in Review)

Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms was a top story on Tuesday: Joe Satriani has reacted to some criticism from one of his guitar heroes, Ritchie Blackmore. The Chickenfoot star replaced Blackmore in Deep Purple back in 1993 and Richie recently shared an archival interview where he said some negative things about his replacement.

In the interview Ritchie said that Satriani is "a brilliant player" but called him out for "never really searching for notes" or "playing a wrong note." The Deep Purple legend added, "If you're always playing the correct notes, there's something wrong - you're not searching, you're not reaching for anything."

Satriani addressed the comments during a recent appearance on Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon podcast. He said, "Well, it's unfortunate when somebody that you look up to has something negative to say about you. So that part will always hurt. I wouldn't hide my feelings about that.

"I get criticized on both sides of the fence for the opposite offenses," he continued. "And I don't quite understand it other than most of the time, when someone has criticism, it's because they're challenged and they feel that they have to strike out. So I get it - I understand why he would have to say something negative. I can kind of laugh at it, because I'm not like that myself. I tend to just look at the positive of another musician and focus on that." - here.

