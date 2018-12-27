News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Ritchie Blackmore

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion was a top 18 story of April 2018: Legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore has once again expressed his interest in doing a one-off reunion of the Mark II lineup of Deep Purple but added that setting something like that up is complicated.

In a video segment posted on YouTube reported to come from a documentary included in the new Rainbow "Memories In Rock II" CD/DVD package, he is asked about the idea of a reunion.

He said, "I would like to do one, maybe one show with the rest of Purple just to prove that we're not all hating each other and just do that and go, 'Hey, everybody. It's just one show for all the Deep Purple fans that liked the Mark II lineup.' That was my idea in the beginning. But when you're talking to managements of Purple, it gets complicated. They want their money for this and that. So it's not like you call up your old friends and just say, 'Hey, let's just have a good time and play. There's lots of fans that want to hear it.' Once you have managements and agents and promoters getting involved, it gets so complicated that everybody just calls back and says, 'It's too complicated.'

"So, I wouldn't mind doing one show with all the old guys, and that's it - call it a day. Just for the fans. It's not something I need to do. But I don't mind playing just to show the people that we're still friends. We're older, and with the passing of Jon [Lord], you never know who's gonna pass next. And it would just be a friendly get-together. But as you might know, in this business, nothing works around friendship - it's all about money and business. And unfortunately, we'd have to deal with people that were going to make money out of the deal. That's always a problem."

After discussing his relationship with frontman Ian Gillan, he continued, "I think it would be good from a nostalgic point of view of just showing that we can do it again as the old band. Obviously, Steve Morse is their guitar player - a fantastic guitar player - and it's good that he's in the band. This would just be a one-off. Obviously, I wouldn't join the band again, and they wouldn't have me. That's out of the picture. It would be one show. And hopefully it would be fun. But there again, knowing Ian and I, we'd probably start fighting." Watch the documentary clip here.


Related Stories


Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever 2018 In Review

Joe Satriani Was Hurt By Ritchie Blackmore Criticisms

Ritchie Blackmore Felt 'Shackled' To Deep Purple

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

Ritchie Blackmore Confirms Glenn Hughes Almost In New Rainbow

Ritchie Blackmore Doesn't Believe In The Rock Hall

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Preview New 2-Disc Set

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea 2017 In Review

More Ritchie Blackmore News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Joe Lynn Turner Suffered Heart Attack 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.