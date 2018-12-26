Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever was a top 18 story of March 2018: Ritchie Blackmore said a recent interview that he believes that the current version of Rainbow, featuring him and lesser known musicians, is "the best lineup" that the band has ever had.

Blackmore said this of playing with the current lineup, "it's really a lot of fun to play with this band. The other guys are getting more and more confident. And Ronnie Romero is a fantastic singer.

"On the other side, I'm happy to play for all the fans that grew up with my old music. The shows in the very big halls or arenas are almost to completely sold out."

And when asked his view of lineup, he said, "I will say something now that is probably gonna upset a lot of Cozy Powell and Dio fans, but that's really how I think: this lineup is the best lineup Rainbow ever had. On the other side, I'm always in the now on stage and off stage, which means that I had always loved the current lineup of any band I was in the most."





