Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

The former Black Sabbath frontman received the publication's Golden God Award this year and he made the admission why reflecting on a past recipient, late Motorhead leader Lemmy Kilmister.

He said, "I've got to the point where I struggle to hit the notes on that, 'The line in the window is a crack in the sky' line in No More Tears. My vocal coach told me, 'Let the mic do the work.' I don't wanna blow my voice out. I'm not a singer like Lemmy. Lemmy was a hell of a singer man, he was something else." - here.