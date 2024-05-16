Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective

Ozzy Osbourne looks back at the evolution of Black Sabbath on the brand new episode of his new streaming series The Madhouse Chronicles that he recently launched with Billy Morrison.
Here is the synopsis for the episode: "Black Sabbath is one of the most iconic bands of all time, especially in heavy metal. And Ozzy Osbourne was the legendary frontman.
"But is Ozzy happy with the arc of Black Sabbath? What were his biggest regrets? How did it all start? Ozzy takes us back to Birmingham and through the evolution (and chaos) of hard rock's most iconic band and heavy metal's progenitor - Black Sabbath." Watch it below:
