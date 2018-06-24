News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity was a top story on Wednesday: Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell's daughter Toni has officially released her duet of the Prince classic "Nothing Compares to U" with her father with proceeds going to charity.

Toni shared the track via social media on Father's Day and has now released it to digital retailers and streaming services and will donate proceeds to the International Rescue Committee.

She had this to say, "My father taught me to be a voice for others who don't have one. Especially with the tragic events happening today, where children are being separated from their parents at the border, it is not okay. Please help us keep the promise (on behalf of the world's most vulnerable children) for my father." Stream the song - here.

Chris Cornell Music and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Duet Of Prince Cover For Father's Day tribute

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell's Widow Calls Out Botched Investigation Over His Death

Vigil Planned For 1st Anniversary Of Chris Cornell's Death

Chris Cornell's Widow Helps Launch Online Addiction Resource Center

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Serj Tankian Helps Prophets of Rage Tribute Chris Cornell

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54- Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester- System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron- more

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue- Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Believin'- Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost- more

Foreigner Announce Special Reunion Concert With Original Members- Paul McCartney Streams New Songs and Announces Album Release- Rolling Stones Rock With James Bay- more

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera Icon Vinnie Paul Dead At 54

Linkin Park Learn Even Great Singers Can Not Replace Chester

System Of A Down May Never Make Another Album Says Daron

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Singled Out: Lizzy Borden's Long May They Haunt Us

Led Zeppelin Announce Massive The Song Remains The Same Reissue

Journey Star Humbled By Longevity Of Don't Stop Believin'

Bullet For My Valentine Member Asked To Join Ghost

Warbeast's Bruce Corbitt Shares Good News In Cancer Fight

Eddie Vedder Teams With The Chicago Cubs For Special Promo

Clutch Release Promo Video For Earth Rocker Festival

Glenn Hughes Moves Concert Following Fire

Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

Jean-Michel Jarre Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Planet Jarre

Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.