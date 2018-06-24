|
Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Clutch have announced dates for a fall North American tour in support of their forthcoming album, "Book Of Bad Decisions." Clutch will be joined on the trek by guests Sevendust and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown.
The 6-week run will open with a September 16 appearance at Riotfest in Chicago, IL, with headline dates starting in St. Paul, MN on September 18. Clutch is making the following special offer for this tour: The price of a ticket when purchased in advance online includes a physical CD copy of "Book Of Bad Decisions."
Fans will receive information on how to redeem the album after purchasing the advance ticket online. You can redeem your CD in advance once you have purchased your ticket and have the CD sent to you for the September 7 release date -- offer valid through 10/29/18, open to US residents only; not valid on Resale tickets. Offer only valid for Clutch headline dates. Festivals, Canadian headline dates and the October 13 date with System Of A Down are exempt from this offer. Read more including the dates - here.