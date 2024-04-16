Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour

(Cosa Nostra) Clutch and Rival Sons have announced that they are teaming up to launch a coheadline trek this Fall called The Two-Headed Beast Tour. As for special guests, Fu Manchu will support from September 5th - 26th, with Black Stone Cherry taking over from September 28th - October 10th.
The North American run is set to captivate 23 cities, kicking off September 5th in Brooklyn, NY and bowing out October 10th in Las Vegas, NV. In an unexpected twist, both bands will be performing the majority of songs on one of their best-loved albums: Blast Tyrant for Clutch and Great Western Valkyrie for Rival Sons.
Clutch's chief storyteller Neil Fallon declares, "We are looking forward to our tour with Rival Sons. Throughout the course of our set, Clutch will be performing Blast Tyrant. Both bands have plenty of mutual fans and will garner many more throughout the course of the Two Headed Beast Tour. We hope to see you there!"
Scott Holiday, guitarist of Rival Sons, adds, "We've wanted to put something together with Clutch for a long time! They're one of the acts that we could notice people rep'ing at our shows, so we've always thought it could make a really great double bill! Happy to bring the "Two-Headed Beast" to life! The riff will be strong on this tour ...as will the good times!"
CLUTCH and RIVAL SONS with FU MANCHU
Thu 5th Sep - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Fri 6th Sep - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall
Sat 7th Sep - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sun 8th Sep - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Tue 10th Sep - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Thu 12th Sep - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
Fri 13th Sep - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Sun 15th Sep - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue 17th Sep - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
Thu 19th Sep - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
Fri 20th Sep - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sun 22nd Sep - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Tue 24th Sep - La Vista, NE - The Astro
Thu 26th Sep - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
CLUTCH and RIVAL SONS with BLACK STONE CHERRY
Sat 28th Sep - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Sun 29th Sep - St Paul, MN - Myth Live
Tue 1st Oct - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Wed 2nd Oct - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Fri 4th Oct - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Sat 5th Oct - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Tue 8th Oct - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Wed 9th Oct - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
Thu 10th Oct - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
