Clutch Announce New World Samurai Tour 2024

Bruce Henne | 01-10-2024
(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for their New World Samurai Tour 2024. The spring US leg - with special guests Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl - opens April 26 in Richmond, VA, with shows currently scheduled into late May

Clutch recorded their latest album, "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach", at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio in Baltimore, MD with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood) and additional engineering by J Robbins (Against Me!, The Sword).

The Maryland outfit launched their thirteenth studio album with the lead track, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)", and issued the follow-ups "We Strive for Excellence" and "Slaughter Beach" ahead of the album's release in September 2022.

Clutch recently delivered the No. 5 Rock News Story Of The Year as part of the 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Check out the spring tour dates and get ticket details here.

