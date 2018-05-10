New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

The soundtrack is set to be released on July 13th, a week ahead of the theatrical release of the film. The "When I Kissed the Teacher," is sung by Lily James as Young Donna and her group, The Dynamos.

Original ABBA member Benny Andersson produced and arranged the soundtrack. The film will see Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Julie Walters reprising their roles from MAMMA MIA! The Movie. Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan, Jessica Keenan Wynn and Alexa Davies complete the cast.