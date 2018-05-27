Fifth Angel Announce First Album In Almost 30 Years

Bassist John Macko had this to say, "When we began this process, we always were mindful to write songs that moved us as a band first. We felt that if we achieved that, then the music will most likely touch our fans as well."

Lead vocalist and guitarist Kendall Bechtel added, "We are very proud of the new album! We hope the fans will hear the classic threads of the Fifth Angel they know and love, along with the growth and maturity the individuals of the band have gone through over the years. We hope they love the new songs as much as we do!" Read more - here.