Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

Brian Setzer and his 19-piece Orchestra has announced that they will be releasing their new concert film "Christmas Rocks! Live" on Blu-Ray on November 9th.

Filmed in Santa Barbara at the historic Granada Theatre, the 18-song film highlights Setzer's arrangements of holiday classics such as "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bells" and "Here Comes Santa Claus" in addition to hits "Stray Cat Strut," "Jump, Jive An' Wail," and "Rock This Town." Also featured is Setzer's rendition of the "Nutcracker Suite."



Christmas Rocks! Live, which comes with an audio download, is set for release just prior to The Brian Setzer Orchestra's November 16 launch of their 15th anniversary "Christmas Rocks! Tour that is set to visit 25 cities.



Tracklisting -

"Pennsylvania 6-5000"

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

"Hoodoo Voodoo Doll"

"Stray Cat Strut"

"Boogie Woogie Santa Claus"

"Gene & Eddie"

"Angels We Have Heard On High"

"Jump Jive An' Wail"

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

"Wichita Lineman"

"Runnin' Down A Dream"

"The Christmas Song"

"Rockabilly Boogie"

"Rocket In My Pocket"

"Fishnet Stockings"

"Rock This Town"

"Nutcracker Suite"

"Jingle Bells"





