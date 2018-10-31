|
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film
10-31-2018
Brian Setzer and his 19-piece Orchestra has announced that they will be releasing their new concert film "Christmas Rocks! Live" on Blu-Ray on November 9th.
Filmed in Santa Barbara at the historic Granada Theatre, the 18-song film highlights Setzer's arrangements of holiday classics such as "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bells" and "Here Comes Santa Claus" in addition to hits "Stray Cat Strut," "Jump, Jive An' Wail," and "Rock This Town." Also featured is Setzer's rendition of the "Nutcracker Suite."
Related Stories
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film
Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour
Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce This Year's Christmas Rocks! Tour
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
Brian Setzer Orchestra Announce 25th Anniversary Event