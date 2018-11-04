News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

11-04-2018
Ann Wilson

(hennemusic) Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is streaming a newly-released video for her version of the 1963 Lesley Gore smash, "You Don't Own Me", from her covers album "Immortal."

Originally recorded by the Brooklyn singer when she was just 17, the tune reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three weeks behind The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand."

Wilson says her cover of the empowerment anthem - which features a guest appearance by guitarist Warren Haynes - remains relevant today.

"I think that song has come to be way more universal now," Wilson tells Billboard. "It could be the anthem of anyone who wants respect, anyone at all, not just women. I think we're in a time where we're having a discourse now as a culture about who people really are and how it's important to accept people, and so I thought the song really fits. I think it's really meaningful in today's world."

"Immortal" sees the Heart rocker deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and more. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV

Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

More Ann Wilson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Eric Clapton Releases 'White Christmas' Video

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Miss You' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

The Ramones Release Uncovered 'Road To Ruin' Video

Hollywood Undead Surprise Release New EP 'Psalms'

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video

Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.