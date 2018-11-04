Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

(hennemusic) Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is streaming a newly-released video for her version of the 1963 Lesley Gore smash, "You Don't Own Me", from her covers album "Immortal."

Originally recorded by the Brooklyn singer when she was just 17, the tune reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three weeks behind The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand."

Wilson says her cover of the empowerment anthem - which features a guest appearance by guitarist Warren Haynes - remains relevant today.

"I think that song has come to be way more universal now," Wilson tells Billboard. "It could be the anthem of anyone who wants respect, anyone at all, not just women. I think we're in a time where we're having a discourse now as a culture about who people really are and how it's important to accept people, and so I thought the song really fits. I think it's really meaningful in today's world."

"Immortal" sees the Heart rocker deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and more. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV

Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

More Ann Wilson News

Share this article



