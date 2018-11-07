Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC

Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl have revealed in a new interview that his dream gig is to play drums with hard rock legends AC/DC.

The iconic band has been in the news lately after several members, including drummer Phil Rudd and frontman Brian Johnson, were spotted near a Vancouver area recording studio where they recorded their past few albums.

Grohl spoke to Forbes this week and asked what band he would love to play drums for and he responded, "AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it. Phil Rudd is back though. If you dive back into their back catalogue, that early sh*t, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove.

"That's the thing. And it's because of Phil Rudd. It's AC/DC, but that guy holds the key."





Related Stories

Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'

Dave Grohl Talks New Film On Late Night TV

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

More Dave Grohl News

Share this article



