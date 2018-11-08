News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

11-08-2018
Iron Maiden

Despite selling millions upon millions of albums and continuing to pack stadiums and arenas around the world, Iron Maiden continue to be snubbed by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame almost 40 years since they have been eligible for inclusion.

But that snubbing does not appear to bother band founder Steve Harris. The bassist and group mastermind was asked about their exclusion during a recent appearance on Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon.

He responded, "No, it doesn't irritate me or make me laugh. I don't really think about it, to be honest. It's not something I really - and I don't wanna sound blase about it - it's just I don't really think about it.

"I think awards are things that are nice to have when you get them, but it's not something you're really striving for - it's not what it's about it," he continued. "It's never been about that. It's always been about just trying to make good music and go out and play good live shows, and that's it, really. Hopefully people will appreciate it. It's probably nice when people give you awards - don't get me wrong; I think it's great - but it's not something that you would lose sleep over if you didn't get any.

"It's the way that I am. I don't know. Maybe the rest of the guys might think differently to me, but that's the way I think. It's not that I don't care about, it's just... and it's not that they're not meaningful when you do get 'em - it's nice. But I certainly don't worry about it or anything like that. I think other people are the ones that make a bigger deal out of it than us, about whether we got one or not."


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Slams Rock Hall

Iron Maiden Announce Remastered Studio Album Reissue Campaign

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Heading Down Under For Special Tour

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

Quiet Riot Announce Their First Concert Film

Grateful Dead Documentary Coming To DVD And Blu-Ray

Deer Tick Streaming Two New Songs

Rock Vets Man Release New Box Set

MAE Streaming New Song 'The Overview'

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Gets New Signature Guitar Series

Sonic Youth Open Their Archives Online

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Finds A Higher Calling

Silent Theory Release 'Before The Storm' Video

Singled Out: Madison's Work It

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.