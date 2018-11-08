Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Despite selling millions upon millions of albums and continuing to pack stadiums and arenas around the world, Iron Maiden continue to be snubbed by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame almost 40 years since they have been eligible for inclusion.

But that snubbing does not appear to bother band founder Steve Harris. The bassist and group mastermind was asked about their exclusion during a recent appearance on Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon.

He responded, "No, it doesn't irritate me or make me laugh. I don't really think about it, to be honest. It's not something I really - and I don't wanna sound blase about it - it's just I don't really think about it.

"I think awards are things that are nice to have when you get them, but it's not something you're really striving for - it's not what it's about it," he continued. "It's never been about that. It's always been about just trying to make good music and go out and play good live shows, and that's it, really. Hopefully people will appreciate it. It's probably nice when people give you awards - don't get me wrong; I think it's great - but it's not something that you would lose sleep over if you didn't get any.

"It's the way that I am. I don't know. Maybe the rest of the guys might think differently to me, but that's the way I think. It's not that I don't care about, it's just... and it's not that they're not meaningful when you do get 'em - it's nice. But I certainly don't worry about it or anything like that. I think other people are the ones that make a bigger deal out of it than us, about whether we got one or not."





